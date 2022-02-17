ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a twelve month low of $80.72 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

