IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.
IBEX stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,228. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
