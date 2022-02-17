IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

IBEX stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,228. IBEX has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IBEX by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IBEX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IBEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IBEX by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IBEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

