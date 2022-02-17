IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 58,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.82.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

