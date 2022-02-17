IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. 528,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,291,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 445,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 99,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

