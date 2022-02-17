IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

IAC traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.04. 7,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

