Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $9.49 or 0.00021992 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $81.64 million and approximately $463,670.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.27 or 0.07073996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,249.31 or 1.00268273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00049438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,610,157 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

