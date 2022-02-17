Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.58. 3,010,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,093. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 804.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.