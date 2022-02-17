Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $47.04 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

