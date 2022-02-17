Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,804,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

