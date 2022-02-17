Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,804,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

