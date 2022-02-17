Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Shares Up 22%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) shares shot up 22% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 113,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 19,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

