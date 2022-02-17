Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $184.09 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

