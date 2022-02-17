HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $759.96.

NYSE HUBS opened at $542.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $557.22 and its 200 day moving average is $670.27. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -326.99 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

