Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

HUBB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

HUBB stock opened at $185.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.44. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

