Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 306 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $10,241,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $10,152,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of ATRC opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

