Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 10,920 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after acquiring an additional 307,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

