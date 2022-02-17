Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

NYSE UNFI opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

