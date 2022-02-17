Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $447,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

