Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

