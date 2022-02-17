Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 8,238 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIMB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

