Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Increased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.