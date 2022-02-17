Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

