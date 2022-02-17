Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.