Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HMN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

