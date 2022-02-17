Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.