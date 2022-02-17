Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

