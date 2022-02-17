Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.84. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.