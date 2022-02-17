HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Natixis increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 36.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.43.

Shares of TECH opened at $412.03 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

