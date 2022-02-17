HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 1,700.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,310 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $20,366,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $3,555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at $10,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

