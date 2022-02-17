HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 27.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $427,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

