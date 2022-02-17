Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

