Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 91.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

HFRO stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

