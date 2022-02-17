Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEAK traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 95,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,486. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

