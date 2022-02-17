Head to Head Contrast: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) versus Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Synchrony Financial pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

39.9% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 27.27% 30.77% 4.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.02 $21.29 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 1.48 $4.22 billion $7.33 6.12

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orange County Bancorp and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 4 12 0 2.75

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $56.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Orange County Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

