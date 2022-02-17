Head-To-Head Comparison: Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) & SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rego Payment Architectures and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $168.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and SPS Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 3,718.32 -$14.57 million N/A N/A SPS Commerce $312.63 million 14.97 $45.59 million $1.24 104.97

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -1,038.87% SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13%

Volatility & Risk

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Rego Payment Architectures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control. The company was founded by Jo Webber and Pradeep Ittycheria on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

