Head-To-Head Comparison: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) vs. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LCNB has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. LCNB pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 27.09% 8.77% 1.13% Hope Bancorp 33.53% 9.85% 1.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCNB and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $77.41 million 3.60 $20.97 million $1.66 11.83 Hope Bancorp $610.13 million 3.40 $204.57 million $1.66 10.41

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LCNB and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hope Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than LCNB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats LCNB on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

