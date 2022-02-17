Head to Head Comparison: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million 4.23 -$10.25 million ($0.08) -15.63 SurgePays $54.41 million 0.69 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

IZEA Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IZEA Worldwide and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 260.00%. SurgePays has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.81%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than SurgePays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats SurgePays on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

