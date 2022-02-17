HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE SLR opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.09. Solitario Zinc has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 22.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

