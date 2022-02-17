HC Wainwright Cuts Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target to CHF 35

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from CHF 41 to CHF 35 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Idorsia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $22.30 on Monday. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

