Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up to $97.04

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.04, but opened at $101.80. Hasbro shares last traded at $103.48, with a volume of 55,465 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,686 shares of company stock worth $1,782,045. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

