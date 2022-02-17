Harsco (HSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HSC opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harsco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

