Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,315.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HRGLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.76) to GBX 1,315 ($17.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$37.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

