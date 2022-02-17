Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,650. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,329.60 ($17.99). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,305 ($17.66), with a volume of 932,286 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.76) to GBX 1,315 ($17.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($20.00) to GBX 1,381 ($18.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($25.03) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,598.33 ($21.63).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.