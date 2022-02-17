Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.09. 353,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.