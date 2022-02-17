Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

HWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after buying an additional 90,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

