Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.58% of Haemonetics worth $56,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $133.84. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

