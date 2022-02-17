H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.77. 2,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

