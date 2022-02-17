GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Up 55.7% in January

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWGH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GWG by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GWG during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GWG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in GWG by 23.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GWG alerts:

GWGH traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,134. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.