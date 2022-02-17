Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 25.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

