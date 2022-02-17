Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0486 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

