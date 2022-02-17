Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MHN opened at $12.91 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
